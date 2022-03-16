Government spends GH¢20m as seed money for projects in Savannah Region – Dan Botwe

Share this with more people!

Mr Daniel Kwaku Botwe, Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, says, a seed money of GH¢20, 000,000.00 was used for the execution of projects in the Savannah Region.

He explained that the money was under CAPEX by the then Ministry of Regional Reorganisation and Development in its 2019 budget and had guaranteed the smooth operations of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) in the region.

He said out of the amount, the then Ministry of Regional Reorganisation and Development (MORRD) expended GH¢2,200,000.00 in 2019 on the procurement of vehicles and office equipment for the operations of the Savannah RCC as of December 31, 2019.

The Minister revealed that all transactions took place upon the successful creation of six additional regions in 2018.

Mr Botwe said this on the floor of Parliament in response to a question from Mr Yusif Sulemana, Member of Parliament for Bole/Bamboi, on how much seed money was given to the newly created Savannah Region and how the money was utilised.

“Mr Speaker, in addition, the ministry in subsequent years made provisions in its annual budgets and has to date, spent GH¢24, 443, 337.57 on the construction of offices for the Regional Administration and Decentralised Departments, as well as the procurement, office equipment and other logistics for the operations of Savannah Region,” he said.

Source: GNA