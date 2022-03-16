Ghana reiterates commitment to Commonwealth values

Share this with more people!

Mr Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, the Deputy Foreign Minister and Regional Integration, has reiterated Ghana’s commitment to the values and principles of the Commonwealth, which are vital ingredients for sustainable socioeconomic development.

He said as an ardent member of the Commonwealth, Ghana remained committed to the Organization’s vision of increasing intra-Commonwealth trade to two trillion dollars by 2030.

The country also fully supports the promotion of increased Commonwealth trade and investment relations among its members.

“Ghana is also supportive of the Commonwealth Connectivity Agenda, as we desire to be a part of vibrant trade and investment relations between member States of the Commonwealth, and also contribute to the sharing of information on best practices and experiences to facilitate the development of trade and investment cooperation among Member Countries.”

Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong said this at a cocktail reception organised by the British High Commission in Accra to mark this year’s Commonwealth Day.

Commonwealth Day (formerly Empire Day) is the annual celebration of the Commonwealth of Nations, since 1977 often held on the second Monday in March.

This year’s celebrations, held on the theme: “Delivering a Common Future”, is historic, as it also marks 70 years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and her role as Head of the Commonwealth.

Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong on behalf of the Government and People of Ghana, extended his warmest wishes and felicitation to the Government and People of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

He said the occasion signified a very important social reunion of the diplomatic community, friends and partners of the Commonwealth family to strengthen the cordial bonds of friendship and cooperation that exist based on shared values and mutual interests.

“Indeed, after a dreadful year in which we have been physically separated, in one way or the other, due to the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, this occasion presents us with many reasons to celebrate and be joyful,” he said.

“Fortunately for us, the development and rapid deployment of COVID-19 vaccines has somewhat raised our hopes of returning to normalcy within the shortest possible time.”

He said the theme for this year’s Commonwealth Day was a clear indication of how Member States would have to innovate, connect, and transform to help achieve global goals such as combating climate change, promoting good governance and boosting trade.

“We are all witnesses to the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic on governance, economy, trade and finances of our respective countries,” he stated.

“The inadequacy of our individual efforts in addressing these challenges leaves us with the imperative of cooperation at the multilateral and bilateral levels. No country is an island.”

Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong said it was reassuring that the Commonwealth family was, and had always been, an organization that was dedicated to enhancing technical cooperation, capacity building, technology transfer and promoting the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Madam Harriet Thompson, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, said she was delighted to be celebrating with a wonderful family of nations of the Commonwealth – 54 countries across the world, which were driving forward peace, democracy and human rights.

“It is great to celebrate together again after the challenge of the past two years.”

She said the Commonwealth gave voice to 2.4 billion citizens around the world and over 60 per cent of those citizens were under the age of 30.

“These youth represent our future and while we face increasing challenges, including climate change and global health issues, we must work together, empowering the youth, to bring to bear the full value of the Commonwealth,” she said.

Mr Benjamnin Cobblah, the Country Director for Ghana, Commonwealth Enterprise Investment Council (CWEIC), said the CWEIC had grown from strength to strength and was widely recognised as the Commonwealth’s accredited business network.

“We owe the resilience and tenacity of this network to the ongoing fruitful and beneficial constructions and relationships we have forged with our strategic partners over the years, and we continue to do so.”

Mr Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Chair of CWEIC’s Ghana Hub, said the Commonwealth network provided strong gateways to other global networks which could benefit them all.

Source: GNA