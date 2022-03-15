It’s possible for Ghana to vaccinate 20 million people by July this year – Dr. Kuma-Aboagye

It is possible for Ghana to reach the target of vaccinating 20 million people by July this year, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service has said.

He this on Monday when Ghana took delivery of 309,600 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the Government of Canada.

The donation which was through the COVAX Facility, was to support Grana’s COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General of the Ghana Heath Service (GHS), who received the vaccine in Accra, said it was possible for Ghana to achieve is target of vaccinating 20 million people by July this year and encouraged those yet to vaccinate to go for the jab.

He said the GHS had put in place several interventions like the national vaccination campaign days and national immunization days to ensure an uptake of vaccines.

Commenting on vaccine wastage the Director-General said Ghana had stayed within the acceptable level of vaccine wastage over the period and that there was still enough to vaccinate more people.

He reiterated that the COVID-19 vaccine was safe and the best form of protection against the virus, and

encouraged all to protect themselves through vaccination.

“Ghana has enough vaccines for all and we must all protect ourselves,” he stressed.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye thanked the Canadian government for its contribution to Ghana’s vaccination drive.

Mr Harjit Sajjan, Minister of international Development and Minister Responsible for Pacific Development Agency of Canada, presented the vaccines to Ghana.

He said Canada was proud to partner the COVAX facility to donate vaccines to ensure everyone was safe.

He said, “Canada was also here to learn from Ghana’s COVID-19 preparedness and response experiences.”

Source: GNA