Health and Safety Inquiry Committee into mining presents report to Minister

A five-member Health and Safety Inquiry Committee, constituted by the Government to review the standards of the mining industry, Monday presented its report to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Committee was established on February 7, 2022 by the Minister, following the Appiatse explosion, to undertake a general and thorough review of the health and safety regime of the mining industry.

It was also to review the existing laws, regulations, and guidelines on mining and make recommendations to government for legislative and policy reforms.

Professor Richard Amankwah, the Chairperson of the Committee, who doubles as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology (UMAT), presented the report to the Minister at a brief ceremony in Accra.

Mr Jinapor expressed optimism that considering the expertise of the Committee’s Chair and its members, he was confident the report would be an invaluable asset to guide matters regarding the health and safety regime of Ghana’s mining sector.

“What we want to ensure is a mining sector, which is fit for purpose, which is serving the people, contributing to the national economy and which is safe so that we do not have a recurrence of what occurred at Appiatse and that’s exactly what we want to forestall,” the Minister said.

He re-affirmed President Akufo-Addo’s resolve to ensure transparency in the management of the country’s natural resources.

“The Ministry will continue to serve the nation in the context of the best standards of integrity and fidelity,” he said.

On behalf of the Government, Mr Jinapor commended members of the Committee for their sacrifices and dedication to a worthy cause.

Earlier, Prof. Amankwah said the Committee dispatched 20 correspondents to key institutions and professional bodies, of which some responded positively.

It also engaged some key captains in the industry, who gave presentations on explosives, fire suppression, and systems to track the movement of explosives in the country.

He was confident that the findings and recommendations were appropriate and fit-for purpose.

However, Prof Amankwah expressed the belief that considering the dynamic nature of the mining industry, it would be suitable if the findings were reconsidered intermittently and amended to bring it up to speed with the changing needs of the industry.

The recommendations, with respect to the regulatory framework, were more amenable in managing the health and safety dimensions of the mining sector, he said.

The members of the Committee are Prof. Grace Ofori-Sarpong, representing the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, Ms Effie Oppong-Fosu, an associate representing the Ghana Bar Association, Mr Benjamin Aryee, a former Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, and Mr Kwesi Enyan, a former Inspector of Mines, and former Managing Director of AngloGold Ashanti.

Source: GNA