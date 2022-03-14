Olympian Samuel Takyi turns professional

Share this with more people!

Samuel Takyi – Ghana’s sole medalist at the 2022 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Samuel Takyi has officially turned a professional, after excelling at the amateur ranks.

Takyi, who won bronze medal at the Games, is expected to engage in his first professional bout on April 16, 2022, under the Bazooka Promotions and Management Syndicate (BPMS), owned by former Welterweight Champion Ike “Bazooka” Quartey.

He is expected to fight Kamarodeen Neequaye Boyefio, 34, in a Super Featherweight contest at the Accra City Hotel.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Ike Quartey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BPMS and trainer of Samuel Takyi, lauded the exploits of the boxer during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and tipped him to become a world champion soon.

“I was contacted by my son (Clement) who first saw him fight and when he told me about Takyi. I made arrangements and we met after his participation at the Olympic Games.

“I watched him fight and I realized he has the potential to be a world champion when he is guided,” he said.

Mr. Quartey said he was optimistic Takyi had his traits which places him above most boxers adding that Takyi was in the right hands and he would provide him with the best of equipment and training to project him to the world.

Takyi expressed appreciation BPMS for believing in his craft, promised to follow the steps of Ike Quartey and urged Ghanaians to continue to throw their support behind him as he embarks on a new journey.

“I want to show my gratitude to Ghanaians for supporting me at the amateur level. I ask for more support now that I have signed with Bazooka Promotions and I’m at the professional level of my career now.

“Indeed, I’m here to win more for myself and make Ghana proud,” he added.

Source: GNA