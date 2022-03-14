Nine UEW students perish in accident

Share this with more people!

The Eastern Regional Police Command has confirmed that nine students of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), aboard a Hyundai Universal commercial vehicle, with registration AK 324-22, have been killed in an accident at Suhum in the Eastern Region.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh, Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that the bus, carrying more than 50 UEW students, was enroute to Accra from Sunyani when the accident occurred, leaving several injured and nine dead on the spot.

He said the driver, yet to be identified, was alleged to have violated a road traffic regulation when he arrived at Asuboi, a section of the Accra-Kumasi dual- carriage way, “while sleeping behind the wheel.”

“In the process [of sleeping], he crashed into a forty-footer container loaded with wood, which had partially fallen on the road as a result of a previous accident,” he said.

DSP Tetteh said the diseased had been sent to the Suhum Government Hospital and efforts were being made to remove the accident vehicle to allow free flow of traffic.

Source: GNA