Kotoko extends lead at the top, Aduana pips Hearts to keep chase

Asante Kotoko after their draw in Bechem returned to winning ways as they thumped Bibiani Gold Stars 5-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Georges Omgba Mfege scored a brace for the Porcupine Warriors with a goal each from Samuel Boateng, Frank Mbella Etouga and Augustine Agyapong, as they recorded an emphatic victory to extend their lead at the top.

Accra Hearts of Oak who had not won a game in Dormaa since 2014 succumbed to a 1-0 loss at the hands of Aduana Stars who recorded their fourth successive win.

The “Ogyaa Boys” are now eight points behind the Porcupine Warriors with 14 matches to go.

Great Olympics stretched their unbeaten run to five games as they beat Legon Cities 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Samuel Abbey Ashie Quaye’s first half strike proved decisive as Great Olympics stayed third on the league table.

Relegation-bound Elmina Sharks lost their 14th game of the season after succumbing to a 2-1 defeat against Bechem United at the Ndoum Sports Stadium.

Emmanuel Annor and Augustine Okrah were on the scoresheet for the Hunters who stayed fourth on the league table with 34 points while Sharks are rock bottom with 12 points.

WAFA ended their three-match winless run after they edged Real Tamale United 1-0 at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.

Captain Justus Torsutsey scored the only goal of the game as the Academy Boys moved level on points with RTU on 21 points.

Ahmed Simba Toure scored the only goal for the “Mauve and Yellow” as they beat struggling side Eleven Wonders at the Akoon Park.

Accra Lions and Berekum Chelsea both recorded 1-0 home wins against Dreams FC and Karela United respectively.

Below are the full results for week 20:

Accra: Accra Lions 1-0 Dreams

Berekum: B. Chelsea 1-0 Karela United

Kumasi: Asante Kotoko 5-0 Bibiani Gold Stars

Accra: Great Olympics 1-0 Legon Cities

Obuasi: Ashantigold 2-0 King Faisal

Sogakope: WAFA 1-0 RTU

Elmina: E. Sharks 2-3 Bechem United

Dormaa: Aduana Stars 1-0 Hearts

Tarkwa: Medeama 1-0 Eleven Wonders

Source: GNA