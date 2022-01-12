State Attorney calls for trial in absentia in MASLOC case

A Principal State Attorney (PSA) has prayed an Accra High Court to consider trial in absentia for Madam Sedinam Ationu Tamakloe, a former Chief Executive officer of Micro-Finance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) who is out of the country.

Mrs Ohene Appiah, in a formal application to the court, held that the conduct of the former CEO of MASLOC showed that she was avoiding trial.

The PSA, said it was unknown as to when Madam Tamakloe would be coming back to the country to stand trial.

“The accused is trying to avoid trial; she should be tried in absentia. This is a criminal matter and the accused person’s lawyer does not know the medical condition of his client and when she would be returning to Ghana.”

“It is not as if the accused person got up and run away,” defense counsel Kwesi Agbesi Dzakpaksu, said.

The matter has been adjourned to January 25.

Madam Tamakloe is court for allegedly causing financial loss of more than GH¢129 million to the State.

SHE was the CEO of MASLOC from November 2013 to January 2017 and standing trial with Daniel Axim, a former Operations Manager of MASLOC.

The two are facing 80 counts of charges, including stealing, conspiracy, and causing loss to public property.

Other charges are improper payment of public funds, unauthorised commitment resulting in financial obligation for the government, money laundering and contravention of Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663).

They have denied the offences and are on bail.

Source: GNA