Christians told not to spend all their time at prayer camps

The Axim Area Head of the Church of Pentecost in the Western Region, Apostle Philip Osei-Korsah has urged Christians not to spend all their time at prayer camps in the new year.

He said, “the good book teaches believers to pray without ceasing, it also advocates diligence and dedicated service to God and mankind”.

Apostle Osei-Korsah made the call during a prayer and fasting session organised by the Aiyinasi Zion Assembly in the Ellembelle District to usher in the new year.

The prayer session dubbed; “Power To Begin”, entreated all believers to “Be Strong in The Lord and in His Mighty Power” as stated in the book of Ephesians 6:10.

Apostle Osei-Korsah explained that encouraging believers to pray always did not mean that all time was spent at chapels, prayer camps, but that there was real need for hard work to turn things around.

Prayer, he insisted should be the life pattern of believers, adding, “when you are at the workplace, you can silently be praying while on duty, as a housewife in the kitchen chopping your onion, you can be praying among other activities”.

The gathering later prayed for Ghana and the leadership for Godly mandate to rule.

Source: GNA