Suspected fake doctor remanded for fraud

A 29-year-old self-styled medical doctor, Bright Afful who has been operating undercover mostly in the Agona-Swedru Municipality and across the Central Region was on Friday remanded in Police custody by a Cape Coast Circuit Court.

The accused has been charged on four counts of practicing medicine without authority from the Ghana Mental and Dental Council (GMDC) and willfully and falsely using the title ‘Dr.’ to practice medicine.

The rest are; engaging the services of non-registered health personnel to practice medicine and attempt to defraud by false pretenses.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges and the Court presided over by Mrs Dorinda Smith Arthur adjourned the case to Tuesday, January 11.

The Prosecutor, Detective Chief Inspector John Asare Bediako, told the Court that the accused was reported by one Mr Bright Atsu-Fuglo, an Administrative Manager of GMDC that Afful had been providing medical services without authorisation.

According to the Prosecutor, the GMDC had received complaints from victims about the activities of fraudsters who said they could change their unsuccessful medical examination results to successful one for a fee.

The GMDC conducted investigations on the complaints and the accused was identified as the main brain behind the fraudulent activities.

The Prosecutor said on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, Mr. Atsu-Fuglo under the disguise of a foreign student who needed an authentic medical report, contacted the accused on WhatsApp for help.

He said shortly, the accused responded to Mr Atsu-Fuglo’s message, claiming to be a Medical Doctor at the Agona-Swedru Municipal hospital, and demanded GH¢10,000.00 from the complaint for him to change his unsuccessful medical examination result to a successful one.

Afful then took an initial amount of GH¢200.00 from Mr Atsu-Fuglo and requested to meet him at Agona-Swedru for the remaining GH¢98,000.00.

Thereafter, Mr Atsu-Fuglo informed the Police who mounted surveillance on the accused leading to his arrest.

Police search in his room found 529 medical diagnostic and prescription forms, seven pieces of Ghana Health Services stickers, 26 pieces of “SAVE THE NATION” campaign flyers, and letterheads.

Others are; quantity of medical screening materials, medical doctor’s stamp, and his medical identity cards.

The Prosecutor said further Police investigations revealed that the accused also run an unregistered non-governmental organization with the name “SAVE THE NATION CAMPAIGN”, which undertakes medical services in deprived communities.

The accused also represented himself as a medical doctor and recruited a team that conducted health screening in communities like Agona and Gomoa Dominase in the Central Region.

Others are; Akim-Anweaso, number 4, near Akwatia, in the Eastern Region, and prescribed several medications to victims for varying fees.

Source: GNA