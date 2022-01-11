Dede Ayew said he wasn’t well but his colleagues wanted him to play

Black Stars Skipper, André Dede Ayew says he was not feeling well when the team played against Morocco but had to appear because his colleagues needed his presence on the pitch.

Morocco posted a painful 1-0 defeat to Ghana courtesy Sofiane Boufal’s 83rd-minute goal at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo on Monday.

According to the 32-year-old Al Sadd SC forward, he had been unwell for the last few days but desired to play for his nation, Ghana.

“I’ve not been feeling well for the past two days, but I wanted to play.

“My colleagues wanted me on the field so I did everything to be there.

“It’s football and we are disappointed to concede in the last minute,” he added.

The Captain of the side picked up an injury in the match and hoping to be fully fit for the clash against Gabon on Friday.

Ghana is at the bottom of Group C and would chase for wins in the remaining two matches to progress to the next stage.

Source: GNA