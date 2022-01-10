Presidential jet not used for Christmas shopping in UK – GAF

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has debunked allegations that children of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s relative used the Presidential jet for a United Kingdom shopping trip.

“We wish to state without any equivocation that the said publication is untrue, frivolous and without any basis,” a statement from GAF, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said.

The statement signed by Commander Andy La-Anyane, Acting Director, Public Relations, GAF, said: “We, additionally wish to state that the said aircraft has not been to Europe for a very long time so this publication is, therefore, a figment of the author’s imagination.”

The allegation, the statement, said could easily be verified because there was always a task order for the movement of all Ghana Air Force platforms.

“We believe that this unfortunate publication, which has been circulated widely is a calculated effort to undermine the image of the Ghana Armed Forces in the eyes of the general public,” it said.

The statement said the disturbing issue was the fact that whilst the GAF was focussed on its mandate of protecting the territorial integrity of the country against serious external and internal threats, others were working very hard to distract it from its core mandate.

It, therefore, called on Ghanaians, especially politicians, not to drag GAF into partisan politics.

“The Ghana Air Force platforms will continue to be used for the interest of all Ghanaians, including its traditional role of maintaining fighter ground attack capabilities and providing close air support during operations, as well as providing transport support to the Ghana Armed Forces.

“We will continue to provide surveillance over the air space of Ghana and over the Exclusive Economic Zone of the country,” the statement said.

It said the issue had been referred to the Inspector General of Police for further investigations.

Source: GNA