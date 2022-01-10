Ashaiman Court remands two robbers into police custody

Share this with more people!

The Ashaiman Circuit Court has remanded Danjumah Abudu 22-year-old, driver’s mate, and Richard Adomadze 19-year– old also a driver’s mate into police custody for conniving to commit robbery.

The two are standing trial for acting together with a common purpose to commit a crime and succeeded in stealing from Kwame Mensah a 27-year-old footballer, the complainant in the case of his Tecno mobile Phone and cash.

The court presided over by Mr Richard Delali Anku remanded Danjumah the first accused person, and Adomadze the second accused person after they pleaded not guilty to their respective charges.

A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of Majeed the third accused person and Kaaga the fourth accused person who are at large.

The case was adjourned to January 27, for the prosecution to file the necessary witness statement for trials to commence.

Prosecution Chief Inspector Samuel Aprewaeh said the complainant Mensah, resides at Jericho Ashaiman, while the first accused Danjumah resides at Zongo-Laka and the second accused Adomadze resides at the vicinity of the Ashaiman main station.

Prosecuting said on January 1, 2022, at about 02:00 hours the complainant Mensah had closed from the 31st Watchnight church service and was on his way home.

On reaching a section of the road at Asensu-bar a suburb of Ashaiman, the first and second accused persons together with the two others now at large attacked him at knifepoint and asked him to surrender.

The accused persons forcibly took away his Tecno keypad phone valued GH¢70.00, together with his MTN SIM card having an amount of GH¢300.00 in his account wallet and cash in the sum of GH¢80.00 from the complainant.

Prosecuting said in the cause of the attack, the second accused person pointed the knife to the complainant’s ribs and threatened to kill him if he uttered a word.

According to the prosecution, the complainant managed to hold the first accused person from behind and started shouting for help which attracted some people around and the other accused persons took to their heels.

Chief Inspector Aprewaeh said a man came to the assistance of the complainant and together they managed to arrest the first accused person and sent him to Ashaiman Police Station and lodged a complaint of robbery against him.

According to the prosecution, Danjumah led the police to arrest Adomandze at Zongo-Laka.

During the investigation the first and second accused persons confessed to the crime and mentioned the two others as “Majeed”, and “Kaaga” as their accomplices.

The prosecution said Adomandze further revealed that Kaaga, their leader was the one who pulled the knife and took the complainant’s phone after searching him.

After investigations, the two were charged with the offense and put before the court.

Source: GNA