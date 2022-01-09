Six Ghanaians handed separate roles at AFCON 2021

Share this with more people!

Six Ghanaians have been appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to offer their services at the 2021 African Cup of Nations which kicks off in Cameroon on Sunday.

The GFA’s Director in charge of Information Technology (IT) Mr. Francis Adu Essah would join CAF’s IT Experts for the competition due to his excellent leadership and execution of the FIFA Connect system and Competition management system in Ghana.

Dr. Prince Pambo has also been handed the role of a doping control officer during the tournament. The Ghanaian medical practitioner and former GFA medical Committee member is currently in Cameroon preparing to offer his services in the AFCON.

Other officials include Ibrahim Saanie Daara would be one of the Media Officers throughout the tournament. Mr. Saanie who has vast knowledge and many years of experience in media work will be working with CAF during the AFCON as well.

Mr. Kofi Addae who is also from Ghana is the Lead Editor(English) along with other editors for CAF during the AFCON. Mr. Addae is a former Media Officer at CAF.

A member of the GFA Executive Council, Mr. Frederick Acheampong would also be working in Cameroon as Assistant General Coordinator. His task includes assisting in team arrangements, stadium and training field preparation, match day operations, media and spectator services, and security.

Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea has been appointed to officiate in the Total energy African Cup of Nations, Cameroon. Mr. Laryea was selected based on his experience, skills, current form, and has established himself as one of the best in the country. Daniel Laryea has handled a number of Africa Cup of Nation and World Cup qualifiers on the continent.

The AFCON would commence from January 9 to February 6, 2022. The Black Stars are in Group C with Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros.

The Stars would open their campaign on Monday, January 10, 2022, against Morocco

Source: GNA