Government says it will build fire training schools in four regions

Government has declared its intention to construct fire academy and training schools in four regions as part of efforts to modernize and raise the Service to international standards.

The training schools would be constructed at Duayaw Nkwanta in the Ahafo Region, Kyebi in the Eastern Region, Ejura in the Ashanti Region, and Mion in the Northern Region.

The Deputy Minister for the Interior, Mrs Naana Eyiah, made this known at the graduation ceremony of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Cadet Intake XX, in Accra.

She said Ghana’s firefighters were one of the best trained and best-equipped on the Continent, capable of managing any form of disaster anywhere and therefore the need for the additional schools to enhance its capacity.

“As a result, Government is helping to upgrade facilities at the Fire Academy and Training School in Accra and will help put up new Fire Academy and Training Schools”, she added.

She said one of the critical pillars of the Government’s Developmental Agenda was human resource development and therefore entreated the Management of the Service to have a strategic Human Development Plan to direct their manpower needs.

The Deputy Minister also charged the GNFS to include new concepts in their fire prevention and management training programmes to ensure appropriate training was provided to personnel.

She said globalization had led to rapid technological advancement and the GNFS could not allow itself to be left behind hence, the need for a new direction in terms of the training to meet this new development.

Mrs Eyiah urged the graduating class to take great pride in their hardwork and entreated them to appreciate the Command of the Service, for their support and sacrifice in their training.

She said there were enormous challenges with public safety, and urged the personnel to use the knowledge they had acquired at the Academy to help find solutions to such problems.

The Deputy Minister pledged government’s continuous support to the GNFS to ensure that it delivered on its mandate.

Cadet Intake XX were serving officers of the GNFS who were eligible for promotion into Senior Officer Corps having passed their promotion examination and selection process after embarking on a six-week refresher course.

Cadet Intake XX, which had a total of 370 Officer Cadets (OCs), comprised of 142 females, and 228 males.

The training programme exposed the OCs to managerial, skills and tenets of officership required at the Senior Officer Corps of the GNFS.

These officership skills and concepts were delivered across subjects such as Public Speaking and Media Relations, Public Finance, Organisational Behaviour, Command, Leadership and Management, Works Ethics, Corporate Image Building, Staff Duties, GNFS Regulations and Mess Ethics.

In all four OCs who distinguished themselves were awarded for the overall best, best in academics, best in foot drills and the Commandant’s award.

Source: GNA