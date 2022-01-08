Ghana’s defeat to Algeria is a good test – Coach Sarpong

Share this with more people!

Coach Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong, one of the experienced coaches in the country has said the humiliating defeat suffered by the Black Stars at the hands of the Desert Foxes of Algeria in an international friendly last Wednesday, is a very good test for the team ahead of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), which commences on Sunday, January 9, in Cameroon.

The Black Stars suffered a 3-0 defeat in an International Friendly match played at the Education City Stadium in Qatar.

Speaking in an interview with GNA Sports, Coach J.E. Sarpong said although the outcome of the match was humiliating, it served as a perfect test for the team, adding that, it had exposed the weaknesses in the team.

“I’m sure the technical team had seen the weaknesses in all departments of the team, especially coming up against the defending Champions, Algeria.

“It’s obvious, we have to deal with issues in the goalkeeping department, the defence line, and of course the attack. I’m certain the coaches have seen these challenges and they would correct them,” he added.

“I always say if you want to become the champion, you must play against the champions, so it is good we played against them and they exposed our weaknesses.

“The coaches should be able to correct their mistakes before Monday when we take on Morocco,” he added.

He urged the players to remain focused and determined, adding that, these qualities would see them throughout the competition.

Ghana is paired in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros where their open game is against Morocco on Monday, January 10.

Coach Sarpong is on record to have coached Hearts, Kotoko, Great Olympics, Aduana Stars, Hasaacas, and many of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) sides.

Source: GNA