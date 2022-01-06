TEWU suspends strike action over unpaid allowance

Share this with more people!

The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) on Wednesday suspended its strike action after a meeting with government and other stakeholders.

The decision to call off the strike was taken at an emergency meeting held on Wednesday January 5, involving representatives of TEWU, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR) , Ghana Education Service and Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) and the Ministry of Finance.

In a communique copied to the Ghana News Agency, it was agreed that a joint Technical Committee which was set up in 2021 would meet to commence deliberations on issues related to TEWU members, which include the Continuous Professional Development (CPD) allowance.

It also agreed that the preliminary meeting of the said Committee would commence on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

That the Committee shall meet on Monday, January 10, 2022 to deliberate on the issues.

The communique was signed by Mr Wireko-Brobby, Deputy Minister of MELR, Mr Ambrose Y. Kadzodza, National Chairman, TEWU, Mr Mark D.Korankye, General Secretary, TEWU and Mr Benjamin Arthur, Acting Chief Executive, FWSC.

The non-teaching staff Union called TEWU in the Ghana Education Service on Tuesday January 4, 2022 withdrew their services across the schools due to non-payment of their CPD allowances for two years.

The non-teaching staff on strike include Domestic Bursars, Matrons, Cooks, Pantry Hands, Labourers, Cleaners, Administrators, Accountants, Librarians, Logistics and Supply Officers, and Internal Auditors.

Source: GNA