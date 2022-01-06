Old Ningo outdoors new Mankralo after 41 years

Share this with more people!

The chiefs and people of the Old Ningo Traditional Area in the Ningo-Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region have enstooled a new Mankralo after 41 years.

Nene Agbasi Zutah V, known in private life as Moses Tetteh Zutah, from the Kabiawem Clan, was out-doored as the legitimate Mankralo.

Speaking to the media after the enstoolment, Nene Zutah said Old Ningo would witness tremendous development under his leadership.

He said he intended to establish an educational fund to support brilliant but needy students and collaborate with the District Assembly to help curb the poor sanitation practices in the various communities.

The four main clans in the area had not witnessed relative peaceful co-existence for a very long time, he said, adding that he had set out modalities to settle the disputes.

Nene Agbasi pledged to work with all stakeholders to ensure that Great Ningo was restored to its glory on the national radar as people with divergent views but with a common destiny.

Senior Asafoatse Narh Adu Bamfloe VI of the Adjangmaku Manya Clan rallied the community to support the newly installed Mankralo to succeed.

He cautioned that no person or any group in the area had the right to disrespect the authority of the traditional rulers adding that the history of the area had been corrected.

The ceremony was witnessed by officials of the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly, personnel from the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Armed Forces, and well-wishers.

Source: GNA