NIA suspends card replacement services at Headquarters

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has suspended card replacement services at its Headquarters.

The suspension took effect on Wednesday, January 05, 2022 and would be lifted on January 17, 2022, a statement signed and issued by Mr Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu, acting Head of Corporate Affairs, NIA, and shared with the Ghana News Agency, said.

The Authority, mandated to issue national identification cards, did not indicate the reason for the suspension.

It, however, urged applicants seeking to replace their cards to take note of the development.

The NIA in November last year ramped up efforts to get more Ghanaians registered onto its database, opening and operationalising 16 Regional and 275 District offices across the country.

Following the opening of the Regional and District Offices, the Authority commenced the replacement of lost, stolen, and damaged Ghana Cards from November 29, 2021.

As of October last year, the NIA said it had registered more than 15 million of Ghana’s adult population and issued more than 14 million Ghana cards.

Source: GNA