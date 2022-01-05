StarTimes secures right to broadcast AFCON

Share this with more people!

Africa’s leading pay-TV operator StarTimes has acquired broadcasting rights to the Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) TotalEnergies 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in sub-Saharan Africa.

The 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations organized by the CAF will be played in Cameroon between January 9, and February 6, 2022.

StarTimes has been awarded pay-television and OTT media rights to the tournament across all sub-Saharan Africa territories in English, Portuguese, and African local languages.

Mr. Felix Ahonzo, Chief Operations Officer of StarTimes Ghana, said: “StarTimes has made a strategic priority to support African football and bring it to fans across the continent.

“We are honoured to partner with CAF again, following the successful broadcasting of the 2019 AFCON and the 2020 CHAN. To us, there is no better way to start 2022 than to watch African top players compete for the continental crown.”

StarTimes would broadcast all 52 matches live and in full high-definition through eight sports channels as well as streaming service StarTimes ON.

The TotalEnergies 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is to be played by 24 teams in five cities (Douala, Yaoundé, Bafoussam, Garoua, and Limbe) across Cameroon, with Algeria as the defending champions.

Source: GNA