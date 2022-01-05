Home / General News / Driver in court for allegedly transporting explosives to Bawku

Driver in court for allegedly transporting explosives to Bawku

22 mins ago General News Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Shaibu Osman, a Yutong Bus driver who was arrested for allegedly transporting ammunition from Circle to Bawku has been granted GH¢100,000 bail, one surety to be justified by a Kaneshie District Court.

Osman, however, shed tears as his charge was read to him in the dock.

He has provisionally been charged with abetment of crime to wit possession of explosives.

The court presided over by Mr Stephen Tabiri preserved his plea.

Two of his accomplices Abass Isa, a Station Master and Ibrahim Mohammed a Burkinabe, resident in Ghana have since been granted bail.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Police commence investigation into assault of journalist

The Sekondi District Police Command is investigating an alleged assault on Solomon Amankwah, a sports …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ghana Business News © Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved

Share

Powered by WP Socializer