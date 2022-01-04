Home / General News / Plumber jailed five years for stealing items worth GH¢3,000.00

Plumber jailed five years for stealing items worth GH¢3,000.00

3 hours ago General News Leave a comment

An Adentan Circuit Court has sentenced a 24-year-old plumber to five years imprisonment for unlawful entry and stealing.

Felix Agbenyega is said to have broken into the room of Justice Ababio and made away with his 55-inch Panasonic flat screen television set, valued at GH¢3,000.00.

Charged with unlawful entry and stealing, Agbenyega pleaded guilty.

The court, presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah, convicted the accused on his own plea and sentenced him accordingly.

Prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, said the complainant, Justice Ababio, was an auto mechanic residing at Madina. Accused also resided within the same vicinity.

Chief Inspector Lanyo said in the early hours of Sunday, December 19, 2021, the complainant left home for church service at Madina Township.

At about 1030 hours, prosecution said the complainant received a call from a neighbour that his room had been burgled and that the accused was spotted climbing his fenced wall with a TV set into the next house.

The accused was, however, arrested by a security guard who shared the fenced wall with the complainant, prosecution said.

Agbenyaga was escorted to the Police Station at Madina with the TV set and admitted the offence in his caution statement.

Source: GNA

