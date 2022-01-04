Milovan Rajevac names final Ghana squad for AFCON 2021

Share this with more people!

Ghana Coach Milovan Rajevac has named his squad for the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations – Cameroon 2021.

The Serbian trainer who named a 30-man provisional squad in December has pruned the squad to 28 having camped in Doha – Qatar since December 23, 2021.

AS Roma youngster Felix Afena Gyan and Clermont Foot midfielder Salis Abdul Samed missed out on the final list for the tournament which kicks off on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Cameroon.

Herewith the list of players selected for the competition; Nurudeen Abdul Manaf; Andrew Kyere-Yiadom; Philemon Baffour; Jonathan Mensah; Thomas Teye Partey; Edmund Addo; Abdul Fatawu Issahaku; Daniel Kofi Kyereh; Jordan Pierre Ayew; Andre Rami Morgan Ayew; Wakaso Mubarak; Lawrence Atizigi; Richmond Boakye Yiadom; Gideon Mensah; Paintsil Joseph; Joseph Luke Wallacot; Abdul Rahman Baba; Amartey Daniel; Samuel Owusu; Mohamed Kudus; Iddrisu Baba Mohammed; Kamal Deen Sulemana; Alexander Kwabena Baidoo Djiku; Richard Atta; Benjamin Tetteh; Abdul Mumin Suleman; Maxwell Nii Abbey Quaye; David Sadan Abagna

Ghana would play a friendly International against African Champions Algeria on Wednesday, January 05, 2022 at the Education City stadium in Doha to wrap up preparations ahead of the tournament.

The Black Stars would kick start the tournament against giants Morocco on Monday, January 10 before taking on Gabon and Comoros in the other Group C matches.

Source: GNA