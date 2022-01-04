Let’s redouble efforts to increase productivity in 2022 – ICU-Ghana

Share this with more people!

The leadership of the Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU)-Ghana has called on members to redouble efforts to increase productivity in 2022 to ensure full recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Full recovery can only be achieved if we, as workers will continue to be more disciplined and committed to our duties at all times and ensure the sustainability of industrial peace and harmony at the workplace and beyond,” the Union said.

Mr Morgan Ayawine, the General Secretary, ICU-Ghana, in a New Year message copied to the Ghana News Agency, said, “As we take stock of our work, it is obvious that the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that has been devastating human lives, businesses and labour activities in recent times is not over yet, as a new variant called Omicron reputed to be of a more devastating nature than its predecessors, has reared its ugly head. ”

Mr Ayawine, therefore, called on the members to be extra careful and adhere to the health protocols of COVID-19 and play their roles effectively in the attainment of the country’s goals.

“As workers, there is the need for you to do away with any negative tendencies of the past years and forge ahead with determination and in unison towards the sustainability and profitability of the organisations you work for and by extension the growth of the national economy,” he said.

Source: GNA