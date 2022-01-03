Home / General News / Man who fired “New Year gunshots” arrested

13 seconds ago General News Leave a comment

Flt Sgt Owusu – Arrested

Flight Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong, who was captured in a video firing “New Year gunshots” at A&C Mall, East Legon, on Friday, December 31, 2021, has been arrested.

The arrest was made through a collaboration between the Police and the Military Police.

A statement signed by Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng, Director, Public Affairs, Ghana Police Service and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the suspect, Flt. Sergeant Owusu, was in being held in detention by the Military Police as investigations continued.

Source: GNA

