Five persons killed in accident

Share this with more people!

Five members of a family of six, traveling from Kumasi to Cape Coast in a Toyota Camry saloon car, died on the spot when their vehicle collided with a truck at Assin-Anyinabrim in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

The gory accident happened at 1106 hours Saturday and the only survivor is in critical condition at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital at Assin-Fosu.

The Toyota Camry, with registration number WR 28-14, collided with the truck, with registration number GN 9828-20, which was heading the opposite direction.

Assistant Divisional Officer II, Abdul Wasiu Hudu, the Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, confirmed the accident in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

He said it took a combined team of Police and Fire Service personnel to cut and remove the bodies from the mangled saloon car.

The bodies of the victims have been deposited at the mortuary of the same hospital.

Source: GNA