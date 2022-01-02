Engen Ghana says it’s set to invigorate downstream petroleum sector in 2022

Share this with more people!

Engen Ghana Limited has set out modalities to invigorate the downstream petroleum sector in 2022 to ensure a competitive market to the benefit of customers.

Engen Ghana, which specializes in the supply of refined petroleum products and other downstream-related activities said in preparation towards leading in the transformation of the sector, it has opened six new service stations at Kokrobite, Asankare, Berekum, Sefwi Adjoafua, Abetifi, and Nanasuano all to make service closer to customers.

“Our ambition is to inject greater dynamism into the country’s downstream sector, offering our customers the best in service and quality products,” Mr Brent Nartey, Engen Ghana Managing Director stated in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tema.

Engen Ghana Limited was acquired by Mocoh Ghana Limited in March 2019.

Licensed by the National Petroleum Authority, Engen Ghana began operating in 1998 and has enjoyed continuous growth both in retail and commercial activities since.

Mr Nartey said renowned for exceptional customer service and unrivalled product quality, Engen Ghana fuels, lubricants, and convenience services are available from its iconic service stations located across Ghana.

“Our products, which include Engen Dynamic Diesel and Engen Primax, are available from all our retail outlets and provide motorists with smoother, more efficient, and more responsive driving,” he said.

Mr Nartey noted that Engen Ghana had adopted the right balance between environmental performance, social equity, and financial prosperity in all its decisions and activities.

He said Engen Ghana would continue to ensure a standardized integrated system to manage Health, Safety, Environment, and Quality (HSEQ) at all its sites of operation.

He explained that Engen Ghana, had also launched an online tool that makes real-time recommendations on the best possible lubricating oil for a customer’s make and model of vehicle.

The tool provided marketing and strategic support for Engen Lubricants which enabled customers to search through an international database of automotive manufacturers.

On the impact of the deregulation on OMCs operations, Mr. Nartey noted that the price volatility put a lot of pressure on OMCs as the fortnight price review makes it extremely difficult to hold stock.

Mr Nartey said Engen Ghana would also continue to go the extra mile to produce only the best fuel and lubricants that would not only go the extra mile but most importantly protect the engine of the client.

Source: GNA