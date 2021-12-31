Professional networking is key to business success – Consultant

Share this with more people!

Professional networking is key to business success in today’s corporate world, creating benefits that are mutually beneficial, Mr Peter Kwadwo Asare Nyarko, a Financial Literacy Consultant, has said.

He said to be successful one had to move from one’s comfort zone to find like-minded businesses for professional networking, which engendered growth.

Mr Nyarko, the Executive Director, Centre for Financial Literacy Education Africa, stated this at the Young Professional Group GH Networking Event to build the skills of young professionals.

He said professional networking was important for people at all stages from college alumni clubs, sports groups, and social media platforms geared towards building skills to meet contemporary demands.

Mrs Viola Tebah Yanyi-Ampah, the Executive Director of Tebah Educational Initiative (TEI), organisers of the programme, told the Ghana News Agency that it aimed at bringing young professionals together to be educated, mentored, and build their skills to meet the demands of the corporate world.

“As they go into the professional field we want to contribute our quota by ensuring that they have the needed skills,” she said.

Mrs Yanyi-Ampah said there were opportunities available through contacts provided by the organisation to equip young persons with skills to fulfill their purpose in life.

“TEI is a Non-Governmental Organisation that is determined towards putting young professionals on a path of leadership,” she said.

It uses creative methods to encourage disadvantaged students to excel by offering mentorship, summer camps, and after-school activities.

Source: GNA