Ghana government urged to be sensitive to youth employment

Youth in Cape Coast have appealed to the government to be sensitive to their employment needs in 2022 and beyond to secure them a future where they can contribute meaningfully to national development.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on their expectations from government, Mr Kofi Akuoku Ansah, an Engineer, said it was necessary to secure good jobs for deserving youth to limit crime in the country.

Government’s policies should be geared towards ensuring that the Ghanaian youth got fully employed and most importantly, were fulfilled.

Ms Anastasia Blankson, a trader, said some young people resorted to stealing or got involved in social vices because they were jobless and hopeless.

“I am not supporting what they do, but they simply are left with no choice. They have become a burden on their families and they do what they do because they have to survive.”

“We have a life to live…, entrepreneurship is good but we need a push to make it work,” she said.

Mr Isaiah Quarmyne, a teacher, urged government to consider increasing wages and salaries of teachers.

“Teachers are vital parts of the national development agenda and must be treated well. Unfortunately they have a poor salary structure, which must be looked at,” he said.

Mr Quarmyne said youth unemployment was a canker that needed to be wiped out, urging government to work assiduously to provide jobs for the people.

Ms Ernestina Attiah, a student, said she expected government to put in policies and measures to make 2022 a profitable year for all.

She said Ghana had potentials, especially in the youth, which must be harnessed to enable them contribute to national development.

Source: GNA