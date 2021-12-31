Ghana COVID-19 active cases hit over 10,000

Share this with more people!

Ghana has recorded 10, 211 COVID-19 active cases as at December 31, 2021, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

It recorded a total of 142,196 confirmed cases with 1,290 deaths.

According to experts, non-adherence to safety protocols, especially during the festive season was contributing to the increase in numbers.

A total of 8,458,155 doses of vaccines had been administered.

The Ghana Health Service urged the public to adhere strictly to the safety protocols by staying at home, observe social distancing and avoid handshaking.

“Wash your hands often with soap and water, cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, wear a mask when going out, and also avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth”, it said.

Source: GNA