Ban on beaches in Accra lifted, patrons to show proof of vaccination

The Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has lifted the ban on beaches in Accra effective Thursday, Dec 30, 2021.

The Council, on Friday December 24, 2021, imposed a ban on all beaches in the capital as part of measures to control the spread of the COVID-19.

It attracted calls from some beach resort managers and holidaymakers who asked the REGSEC to reconsider its decision and lift the ban.

They claimed the timing of the ban was wrong and that the decision was taking a toll on businesses.

The Council, in a statement signed and issued by Mr Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister and Head of REGSEC, said the ban was lifted following a meeting held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, to review the directive.

The statement said patrons of the beaches would have to show proof of vaccination before being allowed entry.

It also urged the Ghana Health Service to mount vaccination points at all beach facilities to vaccinate persons who were not vaccinated.

The statement also tasked beach operators to ensure strict adherence to all COVID-19 safety protocols at the beaches, adding that operators must ensure that entry points were separated from exit points to avoid overcrowding.

“Operators of beaches are to ensure that they collaborate with the Ghana Health Service, the Security and Intelligence Agencies led by the Ghana Police Service, and their respective Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to ensure strict adherence and enforcement of this directive,” the statement said.

Source: GNA