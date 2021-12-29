Upsurge in COVID-19 cases as Ashanti records 526 new infections in one week

There is another upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the Ashanti Region as new cases begin to rise in recent weeks.

Data from the Regional Health Directorate shows that 526 new cases were recorded between December 20 to 26, bringing the total active cases in the Region to 696.

Ahead of the yuletide, cases in the Region were in single numbers but the Directorate cautioned the public of a possible upsurge if people disregard the safety protocols during the festive season.

Dr. Emmanuel Tinkorang, the Regional Director of Health Services told the media that there could be a fourth wave of the pandemic during the launch of the vaccination month on December 6.

He said the emergence of a new wave every six months had been the trend since the pandemic broke last year and that the festive season coincided with the expected time for the fourth wave.

“Let us continue to observe the safety protocols and take the vaccines as the festive season approaches so that we do not witness another wave,” Dr. Tinkorang urged the public.

At the time he made that appeal, the Region had only six active cases in two districts but 23 out of the 43 districts currently have active cases.

The Kumasi Metro and Obuasi East are accounting for more than 50 per cent of the active cases with 142 and 164 cases respectively.

The cumulative incidence as at December 26, 2021, stood at 363 cases per 100,000 population, according to the latest update.

Ashanti Region remains the second region with the highest active cases after Greater Accra, with cumulative cases of 21,465.

Out of this number, 20,380 have recovered.

Source: GNA