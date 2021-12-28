Taxi driver commits suicide in police cells

Share this with more people!

A 52-year-old taxi driver, Joseph Entsie has committed suicide in the Police cells at Sekondi.

DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and said it happened on Saturday, December 25.

She gave the details of the incident and said Joseph was driving a Toyota Vitz taxi cab with the registration number (GW 8204-20) from Takoradi towards Sekondi.

She said on reaching the Effia Nkwanta Nurses’ flat checkpoint, he knocked down one Police Lance Corporal Kelvin Makafui who sustained serious injuries and was arrested.

Joseph was taken to the Sekondi MTTD where it was discovered that he was heavily drunk and was detained at the Sekondi Police station.

She said Joseph was found dead at about 0500 hours the next morning.

DSP Adiku explained that Joseph used the jeans he was wearing to hang himself in the cell’s washroom.

His body has since been deposited at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

She said Police Lance Corporal Makafui who was knocked by the vehicle has also been treated and discharged but has been asked to go for a routine check up.

She said the Police has commenced investigations into the circumstances that led to the suicide and assured the public of justice.

Source: GNA