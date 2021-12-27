Positive COVID-19 cases surging in Ghana

Share this with more people!

There is a surge of positive COVID-19 infections in Ghana in the last couple of weeks according to data published by the Ghana Health Service. As at this morning, the Ghana Health Service has reported 1,324 confirmed new cases on its dashboard.

From December 21 to December 22, 2021, positive cases went from 74,422 to 75,438, a difference 1,016.

The data shows 137,760 confirmed infections and 1,277 deaths as at December 22, 2021, the period for which data has been provided.

According to the data, from March 2020 when the first two cases were reported in the country to December 2021, 457,907 samples taken from surveillance turned up 51,554 positive – that is 11.3 per cent positive. From 935,047 samples from enhanced contact tracing 81,909 tested positive, which is 8.8 per cent of the number. Of the 698,149 international passengers arriving through the Kotoka International Airport who were tested, 4,296 tested positive, that is 0.6 per cent.

Vaccination is however ongoing. As at December 20, 2021, nearly seven million Ghanaians have been vaccinated with about 5.1 million receiving one dose and about two million fully vaccinated.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi

Copyright ©2021 by NewsBridge Africa

All rights reserved. This article or any portion thereof may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written permission of the publisher except for the use of brief quotations in reviews.