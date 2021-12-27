Huawei trains 1000 girls in digital skills

Share this with more people!

Huawei Technologies Ghana has offered digital skill training to 1000 female students in the Ga Central Municipality.

The exercise, in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and the Ga Central Municipal Assembly, is part of Huawei’s “Seeds for the Future Women in Tech” programme.

The Programme aimed at equipping and empowering more women with the needed skills to take up roles in the technology ecosystem.

A statement issued in Accra by the Company said through the Ga Central Municipal Education Directorate, 500 Junior High School female students from across the 17 basic schools in the Municipality received training in basic coding.

Also, 500 Senior High School (SHS) female students from Odorgonno SHS received training in basic ICT skills.

The statement said the training comprised Microsoft Office suite to help them adapt as they prepare for the University where most activities and assignments require frequent use of MS Word and PowerPoint.

“The girls also received lessons on internet safety to prepare them to browse more safely online, especially interaction on Social Media,” it added.

It said Huawei also rewarded over 200 students, who were outstanding during the sessions with some prizes, including gifts such as School Bags, stationeries, branded souvenirs, and Xmas Shopping Vouchers to motivate them and nurture their interests in Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics.

The programme, which was part of a massive Women in Tech campaign in the Ga Central Municipality by Huawei Ghana, also offered a Financial Technology Workshop and a Cultural Exchange programme to some 150 women in the Municipality.

These activities were aimed at boosting digital literacy while allowing beneficiaries to actively participate and realize the benefits of the digital economy.

It said as part of the Global Leading ICT Company’s commitment to promoting gender equality, Huawei believes that more opportunities and support must be given to women to empower them as well as ensure they have access both to education and training to compete in the digital economy.

Aside from Ghana, Huawei through the Women in Technology initiative has already rolled out dedicated digital skills capacity building and empowerment programs for women in multiple countries, including Ireland, Argentina, Bangladesh, Kenya, and South Africa.

Source: GNA