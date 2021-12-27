ARS commissions second group of Apostles since inception

Share this with more people!

The Apostles Revelation Society (ARS), the first church to accept African values and customs against conventional Christian theology of the time has commissioned ten new Apostles.

They are Reverend Ministers Timothy K. Amada, Gestus Kwablah Ayekpey, Issac George Abossey, Worlanyo Komla Adabra, Woedem Kodzo Ahialorlorxo, Laurent Kodjo Sossou, Kenneth Galley, Simon Ben Klutse, Hayford Cudjoe Nyamedor, and Alfred Kwami Siame.

The commissioning which was the second since the advent of the Church in 1939 and the first after the demise of the founder Mawu fe Ame Charlse Kwablavi Nutornti Wovenu was part of the ongoing 82nd missionary anniversary celebrations at Gbedzi, New Tadzewu (Ketu North), the International Headquarters of ARS.

In a message at the commissioning, the Administrator of the Church, Apostle Charlse Kwami Attipoe said the commissioning and elevation of the ten Assistant Apostles to the rank of Apostles and, the ordination and induction of 40 new pastors a month ago (also the first of its kind since the demise of the founder), marked an “important and magnificent milestone” in the history of the church.

“In December 1990, the founder commissioned 17 top ministers as Apostles, having appointed and groomed us earlier. In June 1998, five additional Apostles were appointed and were to be commissioned after his return from his trip to London but unfortunately, this did not happen because he gloriously passed on.

The present crop of Apostles have over the years felt the need to have in place, a succession plan that would ensure continuity and smooth administration of the Church. This has become very imperative because most of us are advanced in age. Another reason is the need for extensive and comprehensive evangelism.”

The remaining five of the first-ever 17 Apostles commissioned include Apostle Isaac Kwami Axorlu, Apostle Charles Mawufemor Gbeku, Apostle James Geoffrey Fummey, Apostle Richard K. Afenyo, and the Administrator of the Church, Apostle Attipoe.

Apostle Attipoe charged the Senior Regional Superintendent Ministers who had been serving as Assistant Apostles across Ghana and neighbouring Togo, Benin, and Nigeria since 2013 to take seriously two biblical texts, Mathew 28:18-20 and Mark 16:16-18 seriously as they assumed their new role as Apostles.

He asked them to go to lost and new souls, baptizing them in the name of the Father, Son, and the Holy Spirit and to teach them to observe the Word of God saying, with that they (Apostles) were assured of God’s presence, protection and guidance till eternity.

The new Apostles were grateful to God and the College of Apostles and Leadership of ARS for the opportunity to serve and promised to follow the dictates of God and their commission.

Rev Etorko Kofi Gbeku in a sermon quoted John 3:19-21 to admonish Christians to remove the garment of darkness and put on that of light to escape judgment which he said would “start from the house of God.

Source: GNA