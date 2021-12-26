Teacher granted GH¢50,000 bail for allegedly defiling student

Share this with more people!

An Information and Communication Technology (ICT) teacher who allegedly defiled a13-year old student, has been granted bail of GH¢50,000 by a Circuit Court in Cape Coast.

Eric George Gbevitor ,32, pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement and was asked to provide two sureties, one of which should be a government worker and earning not less than GH¢3,000.00

He will reappear before the court presided over by Mrs Dorinda Smith Arthur on Thursday, January 06, 2021.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector John Asare Bediako said on Saturday, December 11, the complainant Mr John Quaye, the father of the victim returned from church at about 18:30 hours and realized the victim was not at home.

He said, when the victim later came home and was questioned by the father, she said the accused lured her into his room at Abura and had sexual intercourse with her and warned her not to tell anyone..

The victim said earlier during the same month, the accused allegedly lured her to a Guest House situated at London Bridge, a suburb of Cape Coast after closing from school and had sexual intercourse with her.

The complainant reported the case to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) in Cape Coast and the victim was sent to the hospital for examination and treatment.

On Wednesday, December 15, the accused was arrested and arraigned before Court.

Source: GNA