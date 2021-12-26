ECG tells public to buy enough power ahead of Christmas break

Share this with more people!

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has urged customers on its prepaid meters to purchase enough electricity credits to carry them through the Christmas and the New Year seasons.

This is because its offices would be closed from Saturday, December 25 to Monday, January 03, 2022, for the Christmas holidays.

However, customers and the general public could access its services through digital platforms such as ECG Mobile App, Web Portal, shortcode *226#, or visit any private vending point.

Mr Benjamin Quarcoo, Western Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the ECG made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He mentioned that ECG would resume its usual business on Tuesday, January 04, 2022.

Mr Quarcoo hinted that all services on the ECG App had been restored and for that matter, customers who might experience unreflected payment on their meter could report through the App.

He explained that the App could be used for other services such as reporting faults, reporting power outages, and making general enquiries in addition to the payment of bills and purchasing of power.

He also reminded all customers on post-paid to pay their bills promptly to enjoy continued electricity supply during and after the festive season and cautioned against illegal connection since it amounted to criminal offence and has dire consequences on the finances of the company.

Mr Quarcoo expressed the profound gratitude of the ECG to its loyal customers and the media in the region for their support throughout the year, positioning the Company to serve the public better.

He further urged the public to be conscious of their safety and be moderate in their celebrations, bearing in mind that the threat of COVID-19.

Source: GNA