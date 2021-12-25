Local Government Service Head donates to National Cathedral secretariat

Share this with more people!

Dr Nana Ato Arthur, the Head of the Local Government Service, on Friday presented a cheque for GH¢24,000.00 towards the construction of the National Cathedral.

The gesture, he said, was in response to the government’s passionate appeal to individuals and organisations to help speed up the construction of the historic project.

Dr Arthur said he conceived the idea of supporting the project a week ago and decided to make it a reality on his birth date, December 24.

He indicated that the donation was his quota to building a sanctuary to the glorification of God as he turned 60 years.

Dr Arthur called on Ghanaians and benevolent organisations to support the government to make the construction of the historic monument a reality.

Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, the Executive Director, National Cathedral of Ghana Secretariat, who received the cheque on behalf of the Board of Trustees, expressed appreciation to Dr Arthur for his kind gesture and called on Ghanaians to emulate him.

‘’This is a voluntary exercise, anybody who wants to contribute towards this national cause can do so,“ he said.

Dr Opoku-Mensah promised that the gesture would be used for its intended purpose and underscored the importance of the National Cathedral, adding that the national monument was for Ghana and the glory of God.

On the progress of work done, he hinted that work was progressing steadily.

The National Cathedral is expected to be officially commissioned on March 6, 2024.

Upon completion, the National Cathedral will provide a space for formal religious activities of the state and symbolize the enormous contribution of faith to nation-building.

As part of his birthday, the Association of District Coordinating Directors, Ghana presented a citation and a plaque to Dr Arthur to acknowledge his contribution, innovation and expertise to bear to the growth of the service.

Source: GNA