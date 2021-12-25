Home / General News / 18-year-old man remanded for stealing mobile phone

18-year-old man remanded for stealing mobile phone

29 mins ago General News Leave a comment

An 18-year-old carport installer, who allegedly stole a Tecno mobile phone valued at GH¢1,100 has been remanded into prison custody by the Ofaakor Circuit Court, presided over by Mr Ebenezer Osei Darko .

Richard Graves, pleaded not guilty to stealing and the case was adjourned to Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Chief Inspector Charles Annobil, prosecuting, told the Court that Graves on Friday, December 3, 2021, snatched the phone of the complainant, Ms Elizabeth Koomson when the car she was travelling in stopped to pick a passenger in Kasoa, around 21:30 hrs.

The accused, he said, was pursued by the boyfriend of the complainant but he absconded but some boys who witnessed the incident promised to ensure the accused was arrested.

Chief Inspector Annobil said Graves was picked up from his hideout at Kasoa on Saturday, December 4 and when he was searched, the SIM card of the complainant was retrieved from his pocket.

Investigations later led to the retrieval of the mobile phone from Graves’ friend.

Source: GNA

