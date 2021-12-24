Home / General News / Serial mobile phone snatcher remanded into prison custody

Serial mobile phone snatcher remanded into prison custody

20 mins ago General News Leave a comment

The Nkawie circuit court has remanded into prison custody, a 28-year-old serial mobile phone snatcher at Apatrapa, in the Kwadaso Municipality.

Stephen Danso, after his arrest by the police for stealing a mobile phone, was identified by many people in the area for snatching their phones.

He pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court presided by Nana Brew on January 12, 2022.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Sylvanus Dalmeida told the court that, on November 25 this year, at about 2 pm the suspect attacked and snatched the mobile phone of the complainant at Apatrapa, when she was listening to a call.

He said three weeks later, the suspect was arrested by the Suntreso police for committing a similar offense.

The complainant went to the police station and identified the suspect as the one who had also snatched her mobile phone.

The prosecution said the suspect was arrested on this new charge and was brought before the court.

Source: GNA

