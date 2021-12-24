Ato Forson, two others to appear in court for causing €2.4m financial loss to State

Share this with more people!

Cassel Ato Forson, former Deputy Minister of Finance has been charged for allegedly wilfully causing loss of €2,370,000 to the state.

Dr Forson is also facing an additional charge of intentionally misapplying public property.

The former deputy Minister is accused of authorising irrevocable letters of credit to a Dubai based company known as Big Sea General Trading Limited over the supply of ambulances between August 2014 and April 2016.

The Member of Parliament for Ejumako Enyan Essiam will be standing trial at the High Court with two others namely Sylvester Anemana and Richard Jakpa.

Anemana is being held for abetment of crime, namely wilfully causing financial loss to the Republic.

Jakpa is facing a charge of contravention of Public Procurement Act.

The matter was filed at the High Court today December 23, 2021.

Source: GNA