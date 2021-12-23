Man, 21 jailed three months for stealing cement

Share this with more people!

The Ofaakor Circuit Court presided over by Mr Ebenezer Osei Darko, has handed a three-month jail term to a 21-year-old unemployed man, Gilbert Asamoah, for stealing six bags of cement valued GH¢300.

Asamoah is said to have stolen the bags of cement belonging to one Mr Joseph Akwetey with two other accomplices who are currently on the run.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit crime to wit stealing but pleaded not guilty to the second count of stealing.

He said that even though he was part of the conspiracy to steal the bags of cement, he did not partake in the actual action.

Chief Inspector Peter Amponsah, prosecuting, said Mr Akwetey on Sunday, packed 10 bags of cement in an uncompleted building at Chapel Square, Kasoa.

He said the accused and his accomplices entered the uncompleted building and stole six bags and took them to a different location.

According to the prosecution, Asamoah’s accomplices directed him to wait while they went to look for a taxi to enable them to cart the cement away.

He said they were spotted by some ladies in the neighbourhood who alerted the complainant, Mr David Acquah who had Asamoah arrested.

He said efforts were being made to arrest the two other accomplices.

Source: GNA