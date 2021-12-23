Court directs election petition parties to file witness statements

Share this with more people!

A Sekondi High Court has directed parties in the Essikado-Ketan Constituency Parliamentary election petition to file their witness statements within 21 days starting from the day of the order.

At a sitting in court on Tuesday at Adiembra after the case was sent to the Appeals court in Cape Coast some months ago, the petitioner, Dr.Grace Ayensu-Danquah and her counsel were both absent in court.

It would be recalled that the petitioner, Dr.Grace Ayensu-Danquah filed a petition at the Sekondi High Court to challenge results declared by the Electoral Commission of Ghana which declared the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mr.Joe Ghartey as the winner of the 2020 election in the Essikado-Ketan Constituency.

The court presided over by Justice Dr. Richmond Osei Hwere directed that a hearing notice including proceedings of the day be served on them.

The court then slapped a fine of GH¢1,000.00 on the petitioner and the second respondent, the Electoral Commission.

The suit was adjourned to January 31, 2022.

Source: GNA