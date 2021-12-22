Public Relations and Complaints Committee decisions equal to High Court ruling – PM

Share this with more people!

Decisions arrived at the Municipal Assembly’s Public Relations and Complaints Committee (PRCC) could be equated to a ruling of the High Court in Ghana, Mr Joseph Kwesi Gbeze, Presiding Member Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) has stated.

He said the PRCC’s authority emanates from the Local Government Act, 2016 (Act 936), which mandates the Municipal Assembly to constitute the Committee to adjudicate over certain communal issues.

He said the District Assembly shall enable the residents and other stakeholders in the district to participate effectively in the activities of the District Assembly and the sub-district structures of the District Assembly.

Mr Gbeze in an engagement with residents of Nmlistsakpo in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region said he had been schooled on the functions of the Municipal Assembly’s Public Relations and Complaints Committee (PRCC).

He explained that the PRCC existed to help the Municipal Assembly deal with certain nuisance within the communities.

He explained that residents must always endeavor to be law-abiding citizens, saying the Municipal Assembly was ready to listen to anyone who needed an explanation for issues of concern to them.

According to the Presiding Member, the Municipal Assembly could not develop the municipality alone, adding that the Assembly needed the support of the residents and other key stakeholders to bring about the needed development to the doorsteps of the residents.

He hinted that plans were far advanced to roll out the Operation Clean your Frontage programme across the municipality, adding that residents who flout such directives could face stiff punishment.

He advised residents to desist from acts that could disturb other residents with a call on the various Residential Associations to take charge of their local communities for development.

Residents, targeted groups, the clergy amongst other important dignitaries converged at the Power Centre Assemblies of God church in Saki for the 2021 town hall meeting.

The town hall meeting was on the theme ‘Developing Nmlitsakpo: the role of residents and the Government.

