Obour appointed MD for Ghana Post

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed the former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as “Obour”, as Acting Managing Director (MD) of the Ghana Post Company Limited.

The appointment is subject to regularisation in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the Company’s regulation of Ghana.

The Musician, who recently contested and lost in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary at Asante Akyem South constituency, joins the Company at a time when it is expanding its postal network and improving its services in areas across the country.

Mr. Kuffour holds a degree in Political Science and Information Studies from the University of Ghana, Legon, and a certificate in global leadership from the Aspen Institute in Colorado, USA.

He was formerly a Board Member of the National Folklore Board from 2017 to 2021; an Executive Member of the International Federation of Musicians (FIM) from 2013 to 2018; an Advisory Board Member of School of Performing Arts (SPA), University of Ghana, Legon, from 2013 to 2017, and an Executive Director for Ghana Tourism Booster Project from 2016 to 2017.

He will have a task of among other things, promoting all postal products, improving mail security, and other ancillary services such as financial services.

Over the past years, the Company has leveraged technological innovations to allow customers to access Ghana Post services remotely through an online platform, “Ghpostpay”, launched in 2019.

It has also embarked on digitalisation agenda that has seen the development of the digital address system and the digitisation of post services across all offices in the country.

Some recognition earned by the Company include the Best EMS Call Centre 2017 and Best Customer Care Award 2018, both by the Universal Postal Union in Switzerland.

Others are: Public Sector Campaign of the Year 2018 by Marketing World Awards; CIMG President Special Awards 2018; Most Reliable and Fastest Courier Company in West Africa 2019 by Pillars Modern Ghana Awards; Excellence in Innovation and Technology 2019; Outstanding Contribution to the Shipping Industry 2019 by Ghana Shippers Awards.

Source: GNA