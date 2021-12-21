Minority remains resolute to fight e-Levy – Haruna Iddrisu

Share this with more people!

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has stated that the NDC Minority Caucus in Parliament remains resolute and determined to fight the introduction of the e-Levy Bill to its logical conclusion.

According to him, the Minority is prepared to go the long haul in its battle against the e-Levy, saying, the e-Levy is no longer a matter to be discussed anywhere.

Mr Iddrisu made the observation when he addressed a press conference in Parliament House after the Second Deputy Speaker, Mr Andrew Asiamah Amoako, who supervised proceedings in the House abruptly suspended sitting for one hour.

The suspension of the House follows a demand by Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Minority Chief Whip called for a division (vote) when he challenged the voice vote put by the Speaker during the consideration of the e-Levy Bill.

Mr Iddrisu also stated that the introduction of the E-levy is a demonstration that the Akufo-Addo led government is insensitive to the plight of suffering Ghanaians and legitimate public opinion.

He said instead of the government consulting with relevant stakeholders on the matter to reach a consensus, it had rather resorted to bullying their way through the process.

He explained that Article 104 (3) of the Constitution is clear on the proceedings of the House that if there is a split on the voting between the Minority and Majority sides 137 each, the vote would be deemed lost and the e-Levy would have been rejected outright by the Parliament of Ghana.

Meanwhile, Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has stated that the Majority side had no idea about the whereabouts of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

According to him, the Speaker’s absence from the House was a deliberate ploy to frustrate the consideration of the report from the Finance Committee regarding the e-levy Bill.

Mr Afenyo-Markin made the claim when he spoke to the media in Parliament when the Second Deputy Speaker, Mr Andrew Asiamah Amoako had suspended sitting abruptly following a request Alhaji Muntaka, for a division (vote) after he had challenged the voice vote put by the Second Deputy Speaker.

Mr Afenyo-Markin also said the House could not proceed with the sitting without Speaker Alban Bagbin in the chair and that nobody knows the whereabouts of Speaker.

“I see Mr Speaker’s absence as a big surprise……For now, we do not know the whereabouts of Mr Speaker” he added.

Source: GNA