Ghanaians told to look out for HeFRA license when accessing health care

The Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA) has urged the public to patronise the services of only the facilities it has licensed in order to access proper healthcare.

Addressing about 200 persons who took part in a health walk to sensitise the public on shunning unapproved service providers, Mr Prince Kakah, the Head of Internal Audit, said there had been clinical and professional negligence where people had died in such places.

The no bed syndrome and professionals not living up to the required standards were challenges that the Agency was working to address, he stated.

In 2011, HeFRA was established by Act 829 to license and monitor all health facilities, both public and private, for effective and quality health care.

Mr Kakah said the Agency was, therefore, collaborating with other regulatory bodies, agencies and Medical and Dental Council to ensure that the practice of medicine was done right.

The health walk, which started at Ayi Mensah in the Greater Accra Region and ended at Aburi, in the Eastern Region, forms part of activities to create awareness among the public on the mandate of HeFRA and its concern for the well-being of citizens, especially patients.

Mr Kakah said the health walk was also to demonstrate to the public that undertaking regular exercises, aerobics, medical check and living in a healthy environment were pivotal for staying healthy.

More activities would be undertaken to engage the public and address their concerns.

“In all the celebrations during the festive season, the people should remember to make their health a priority, eat healthily, observe the COVID-19 protocols and vaccinate, and if there is a need to access a health facility, check if they have a license,” he advised.

Source: GNA