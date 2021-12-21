Ghana restricts travellers from South Korea, Israel and Malta over COVID-19

Share this with more people!

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has initiated a temporary travel restriction on all travellers arriving from South Korea, Malta and Israel from Monday, December 20th, for a period of 14 days.

The measure is part of efforts to contain the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said travelers from those nation would be allowed in exceptional humanitarian cases or during official travels.

It said permission would have to be obtained from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in exceptional cases.

It said to this end the public should take note of the above and adhere to it accordingly.

Source: GNA