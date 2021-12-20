Police kill five suspected assassins

Share this with more people!

The police have gunned down five suspected killers, who attempted to assassinate the Chief of Gomoa Fetteh, Nana Abor Attah.

The five, who were caught up in the crossfire, died on the spot while two other suspects managed to escape in the heat of the operation led by a team from the National Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service.

Commenting on the incident, Nana Abor Atta said he heard gunshots from his palace around 1830 hours on Sunday, which he mistook for firecrackers.

He said he later received information that the police had shot dead some people in the area.

The chief said he had heard of plans to eliminate him and his family-head for some time now.

“I have heard many rumours of people planning to kill me but I downplay them. They meet to plan about us at Tema. They began their nefarious activities from the era of Nana Abor Yamoah II; may his soul rest in peace.

“The opposition always accuses us of being the troublemakers but this clearly goes to show who the real troublemakers are,” he added.

He expressed gratitude to the police for their swift intervention to save his life and urged them to pursue the suspects, who escaped.

“God bless the Inspector General of Police, I will admonish them to keep up their good works,” Nana Abor Atta added.

Meanwhile, the Central East Police Command would not comment on the issue, saying the National Headquarters was handling the case.

Source: GNA